The City of Fontana received a clean energy grant of $230,640 from the federal government recently, according to Representative Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
Overall, cities and counties in the Inland Empire received an allocation of more than $2.75 million, Torres said.
The funding comes through the Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program, which supports the development of clean energy projects across the nation to cut pollution, lower energy costs for families, and keep the United States on track to meeting president’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions in at least half by 2030.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Torres championed, a total of $550 million in EECBG grants is in the process of being distributed nationwide.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is supercharging America’s clean energy future, and with these latest investments, we’re delivering on our commitment to lower costs, cut pollution, and build a healthier future for people in the Inland Empire,” said Torres. “With the EECBG Program, local governments, as well as tribal communities, in California are now one step closer to reaching their clean energy and energy efficiency goals, and I look forward to working with local officials to deliver on these game-changing projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.