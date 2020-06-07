The City of Fontana lifted its nighttime curfew, which had been in effect for a week, on Sunday, June 7.
"Thank you to our community for complying with the curfew, as well as our residents for their continued commitment to peacefully make their voices heard," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a news release.
The curfew was instituted when the city declared a local emergency on May 31 in response to civil unrest that had been occurring in the country, the city said. There was unrest in Fontana on May 28, when a protest started peacefully but ended in violence.
Several Fontana residents, commenting on the city's Facebook page, wondered why the Fontana curfew lasted so long. There were no reports of civil unrest during the past week, and the protests which occurred on June 1 and June 4 were peaceful.
