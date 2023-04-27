It had been a long time since the City of Fontana has increased the fees that it charges for some of the services and programs it offers, but now that has changed.
The big rise of inflation during the past two years has put pressure on everyone, including government agencies, and as a result, the Fontana City Council voted to adopt a 5 percent increase on most of its existing user fees.
The only exceptions will be deposits, fees regulated by statute, and fees that impact senior citizens.
In addition, fees with a resulting increase of less than $1 were not adjusted, the city said. Fees with a resulting increase of more than $1 were rounded down to the nearest whole dollar amount.
The fee adjustments will take place beginning in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which starts in July.
The City Council voted 4-0 in favor of the increases during the April 25 meeting. Councilmember Jesse Sandoval was absent.
Councilmember Phillip Cothran said that numerous programs have essentially been operating at a deficit because of the city’s concern about the negative effect that fee increases would have on residents.
Indeed, Chief Financial Officer Jessica Brown said that when the issue first came up last year, 67 percent of the more than 1,400 city fees had not been changed in the previous 10 years.
The city provides a wide range of recreational services at its community centers and parks, and fees on those specific programs will be studied in the upcoming months, Brown said.
In her report, Brown said that beginning in Fiscal Year 2022-2023, the city implemented a policy change for user fees. Instead of conducting a comprehensive review of user fees annually, the city decided to raise user fees by the change for the January Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).
Beginning with Fiscal Year 2024/2025, and every fifth fiscal year thereafter, each department will conduct a comprehensive review of user fees to recalibrate the fees to the actual costs at that time, taking into consideration comparisons to neighboring cities.
The CPI-U increase for this upcoming year is actually 7.3 percent, but the city decided instead to keep it at 5 percent in order to lessen the impact on the public.
Even though the fees have not kept up with inflation, the city is still in good financial shape overall, Brown said in a report earlier this year.
----- ALSO during the meeting, the City Council was scheduled to take action on a request by a citizen to overturn the Planning Commission’s Jan. 17 decision recommending the development of a commercial retail center on the northwest corner of South Highland and Citrus avenues.
However, the person who originally filed the appeal, citing environmental concerns, has now withdrawn it.
The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed project sometime in the future. If approved, the business center would include an In-N-Out Burger, a dual branded hotel, a banquet hall, and a restaurant.
