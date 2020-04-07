Following the formal order of the health officer of San Bernardino County for the control of COVID-19, the City of Fontana is closing all park amenities, including playgrounds, picnic shelters, tennis courts, basketball courts, and parking lots effective Wednesday, April 8, until further notice.
The closures are meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and maintain policies that enforce social distancing, the city said in a news release.
All parks will remain open during regular posted hours to enjoy green spaces and walking paths, but the public is required to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask or face covering, per the county order.
As a reminder, the Fontana Community Senior Center and all of the city’s community centers are closed until further notice.
For more local COVID-19 updates, visit fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.