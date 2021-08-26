The City of Fontana Community Services Department is inviting Fontana residents to register for the family-favorite Tiny Tots Program, which is being offered at four community centers in the city.
Tiny Tots is a recreation-based preschool enrichment program designed to gradually prepare children ages 3 to 5 for a positive transition into kindergarten.
Classes are held twice a week for 2 hours and 50 minutes each day -- either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday in the morning (8:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.) or in the afternoon (12:10 p.m. to 3 p.m.). Each four-week session starts at $96.
The next four-week Tiny Tot session begins Aug. 30.
Registration is available online at https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com/. Participants can also register in-person at the site they wish to attend:
• Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue; phone (909) 349-6988
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue; phone (909) 349-6997
• Heritage Center, 7350 West Liberty Parkway; phone (909) 349-6968
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue; phone (909) 854-5100
For more information, call (909) 854-5100 or visit TinyTots.Fontana.org.
