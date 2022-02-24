Following the recent retirement of long-time City Clerk Tonia Lewis, the Fontana City Council has directed staff to open an application period to fill the elected seat for the remainder of the term ending this December.
Applications can be picked up at Fontana City Hall Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The application period opened on Feb. 23 and closes on March 9 at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 350-7602 or email Deputy City Clerk Ashton R. Arocho at aarocho@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.