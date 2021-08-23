The City of Fontana is providing information for local voters in regard to the special statewide election which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for the possible recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
There are four ways to vote in this special election:
1. Vote by mail ballots:
Every active registered voter will receive a mail ballot, which was delivered to the United States Postal Service beginning Aug. 16. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 14. San Bernardino County is now offering a new way to track and receive notifications on the status of a person's Vote By Mail Ballot. Powered by BallotTrax, Where's My Ballot? lets voters know where their ballot is, and its status, every step of the way. Persons can sign up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive an automatic email, SMS (text), or voice call notifications about their ballot.
2. Ballot drop off locations:
• Fontana City Hall, City Clerk's Office, 8353 Sierra Avenue -- Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue -- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3. Early vote sites:
The Registrar of Voters' Office in San Bernardino has opened for early voting. Also, early voting at additional locations will be available Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Monday, Sept. 13. For early vote site locations, visit the Registrar of Voters' Office website.
4. In-person polling locations in Fontana (open Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.):
• Heritage Neighborhood Center, 7350 W Liberty Parkway
• Jack Bulik Neighborhood Center, 16581 Filbert Street
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center, 15556 Summit Avenue
Residents can register to vote or check their registration status on the California Secretary of State website. The voter registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 30. Conditional voter registration begins Tuesday, Aug. 31.
For questions or more information, contact the Fontana City Clerk's Office at (909) 350-7602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.