The City of Fontana received $1,723,436 in Emergency Services Grant (ESG) funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help provide emergency housing services during the coronavirus crisis, according to Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District).
Aguilar made the announcement on Nov. 24 that the funds were made available by the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress back in March.
He added that the City of San Bernardino received $3,422,960 for its housing programs due to the CARES Act.
“Right now, families in our communities need relief. These grant funds will go a long way toward making sure more Inland Empire residents who are struggling have a roof over their heads and a safe place to call home. I was proud to support this funding for our community, and I’ll continue to fight for additional resources to help support San Bernardino County residents during this crisis,” said Aguilar.
“The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on families, but we are doing everything we can to ease the strain," said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "The grant funds will be used to support a continuum of services in Fontana to prevent and eliminate homelessness for households impacted by COVID-19, this includes homeless prevention and rapid rehousing programs. Fontana remains committed to the safety and well-being of every resident during these most challenging times."
