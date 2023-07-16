City leaders are pressing onward with their goal of revitalizing the downtown area of Fontana, and they are getting some help from the state.
The city will get $3 million for its downtown plan for cultural and commercial development, which is still in the early stages.
The money from the state was secured by Assemblymembers James Ramos and Eloise Gómez Reyes, who represent Fontana and other area cities.
Fontana has also received funds from the federal government to aid with one of the key components of the downtown plan — a $12 million parking structure at 8491 Sierra Avenue.
The four-level parking structure, which would have between 330 and 350 spaces, was announced last year but was formally authorized during the adoption of the 2023-24 budget during a City Council meeting on June 13.
“Tonight we approved several projects that will be the foundation of our downtown, and one of the most important is that parking garage,” Mayor Pro Tem Peter Garcia said during that meeting. “I’m excited about getting that done.”
Construction of the parking structure is expected to begin later this year.
Once adequate parking is available, the city will be able to create various opportunities for people to enjoy dining and entertainment, officials said.
Garcia was also glad that additional funding was provided for the renovation of Center Stage Theater, which is being renamed in honor of rock star Sammy Hagar.
Completion of the downtown project, which will have many components, is expected to take several years.
