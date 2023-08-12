Many local residents have enjoyed swimming at one of the City of Fontana’s pools this summer.
There are still a few weeks left for families to visit these pools for recreational swimming:
• Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Miller Pool, 17004 Arrow Boulevard
• Martin Tudor Splash Park, 11925 Sierra Avenue
• Heritage Pool, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue.
Certain fees apply at all locations.
For more information about the city’s aquatics programs, call (909) 854-5111 or visit https://www.fontanaca.gov/154/Aquatics
