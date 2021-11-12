Veterans Day was especially significant this year for Fontana resident Donna McGonigal, because her son was among the last U.S. service members to get out of Afghanistan.
Charles Lee McGonigal, an Army sergeant, was serving his fourth term in Afghanistan before leaving during the chaotic pullout from that war-torn country in August.
“They took his unit out right before the killing began,” his mother said. “I guess God was looking after him.”
She is hoping that her son, who is now stationed in Denver, Colorado, will be able to come home for Christmas.
Donna McGonigal, the auxiliary president at VFW Ralph Broiles Post 6563, was one of several guest speakers who talked about the value of all veterans during the City of Fontana’s Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.
The event took place inside the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center instead of at Miller Park, the originally scheduled site, due to windy conditions.
Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District), the mother of an Air Force veteran, thanked veterans for their service.
“Thank you for giving us the liberty and justice that I enjoy here every single day,” she said.
