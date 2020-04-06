Without sidewalks, crosswalks and bicycle lanes, hundreds of students in Fontana risk their lives every day as they travel to and from Etiwanda High School, according to the City of Fontana.
The Fontana Department of Engineering wants to increase the safety of these students as well as motorists in the area by embarking on a proposed infrastructure improvement project.
To pay for this major project, the city is applying for a federal grant which would bring $25 million in infrastructure improvements to Victoria Street, Cherry Avenue, San Sevaine Road, and Walnut Street in western Fontana.
Currently, the lack of amenities in the area has resulted in unsafe conditions for students and parents traveling to Etiwanda High School, the city said. About 85 percent of students attending the school are Fontana residents.
Without sidewalks and bike lanes, students are forced to walk in the roadway, dodging vehicles on their way to and from the school, which is located at 13500 Victoria Street in eastern Rancho Cucamonga.
The proposed project would take four miles of unimproved roadway and transform them into streets complete with sidewalks, bicycle lanes, lighting, curbs and gutters.
Completely separated from the street would be four miles of multi-purpose trail with class one bike lanes connecting to the San Sevaine Trail. The trail will ultimately connect to the existing 21-mile Pacific Electric Trail. The project will also involve the construction of bus turnouts and provide a new route for public transit.
To help the city get the grant, officials are conducting a brief online survey of parents of students attending Etiwanda High School who live in the neighborhoods of the Village of Heritage, Summit Heights, California Landings, Coyote Canyon, and Hunter's Ridge.
Parents are asked to take a few minutes to complete the survey, which can be found at:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GNCD2WM
For more information about the grant and proposed project, visit the BUILD Fontana webpage:
