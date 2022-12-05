The City of Fontana kicked off the holiday season with its Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1.
Despite the cool temperatures, a large crowd converged on City Hall to enjoy the annual celebration.
The city’s next big events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.
On that day, the Fontana Christmas Parade, coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard. The theme will be “Christmas Around the World.”
Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Fontana Festival of Winter will be held at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
This special event will consist of vendors, live entertainment, games/crafts, rides, snow play, and visits with Santa. Admission is free.
For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
