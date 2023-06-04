The City of Fontana will be holding Family Fun Nights on three days this summer.
This family-friendly event will take place the second Saturday in the month of June, July, and August from 6 to 9 p.m. at a neighborhood park.
Residents are invited to enjoy live entertainment, games, crafts, and inflatables. Each night will conclude with a movie under the stars.
Attendees can bring a chair and blanket in order to enjoy the festivities.
The schedule:
June 10: Almeria Park (7250 Almeria Avenue) – “Minions: The Rise Of Gru”
July 8: Sycamore Hills (11075 Mayberry Street) – “Puss in Boots: Last Wish”
July 12: Oak Grove (16265 Orchard Street) – “DC League of Super-Pets.”
For more information, call Special Events at (909) 349-6934 or email events@fontana.org.
