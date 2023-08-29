The City of Fontana will be considering a proposal for a single-family housing project that would include four affordable housing units in the northern area of the city.
The project, which will come before the Planning Commission during the meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 5, would be located in the 15900 block of Chase Road, north of Baseline Avenue and near San Bernardino County Fire Station 78 on Citrus Avenue.
The public hearing will consider the design review project for a subdivision of 48 single-family residential lots on 6.8 acres and architectural review for the residences and amenities including four affordable housing units.
An initial study and Environmental Impact Report (EIR) were previously prepared for the area and certified by the City Council on Nov. 13, 2018, almost five years ago.
----- THE NEED for more affordable housing was the topic of a roundtable discussion in San Bernardino on Aug. 25, when U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge visited the area at the request of Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-33rd District).
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren attended the event and thanked HUD for its support of Fontana over the years, including a number of new and proposed projects.
“Thanks to your support, and that of Congressman Aguilar and Senator Alex Padilla, the City of Fontana will build the region’s first Homeless Prevention, Resource and Care Center, which will address homelessness at various levels and help those who are unable to help themselves,” Warren said.
“We need to build affordable housing in every community and every level of government has a role to play,” Aguilar said. “I’m grateful to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge for her visit to the Inland Empire and for the vital funding she is working with us to secure for local housing programs.”
Warren said Fontana also is working with HUD and Congresswoman Norma Torres to build an affordable housing project, Courtplace, “which will improve the quality of available housing and raise the standard of living for many struggling families. And I am excited that with the support of Secretary Fudge, HUD has awarded the City of Fontana a $4.4 million Lead Hazard Reduction Grant, which is going to protect families from lead and other home health and safety hazards.”
Although she was pleased with those projects, Warren said more work needs to be done to ensure cities such as Fontana are able to meet their housing, and affordable housing, needs. She said Fontana is the fastest-growing city in San Bernardino County, with projections calling for another 75,000-100,000 residents in the next 20-25 years.
“In order to meet our needs, we’re going to need HUD’s help on three fronts: On the development side, to help fund new affordable housing; to increase operating subsidies so that we can manage what we already have; and to eliminate the rules that make it impossible for us to transition residents OUT of affordable housing so that we can help others,” Warren said.
(3) comments
Four housing units? That'll fix everything.
This is an area with HOA's. Will the city insure that affordable housing units have the same rules in maintaining property value? Why would you want to bring more traffic into an area with a fire station?
This is an area with HOA's. Will the city insure the same rules for affordable housing in maintaining property values? Why would you want to bring in more traffic in an area with a fire station?
