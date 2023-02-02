The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table.
The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant.
The goal of the program is to provide access to healthy food options amid the rising cost of food and other necessities, the city said in a news release.
The City Council allocated $3 million for this program, with the funds coming from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"Many of our residents have been adversely affected by economic uncertainty and food instability, both of which were worsened by COVID-19," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "I am thrilled to be able to assist the citizens of Fontana."
Pre-paid card disbursement is based on impacted household size; residents can visit www.fontanaeats.com for full details.
Eligibility guidelines include:
• Household below $75,775 (below San Bernardino County median income level)
• Experienced unemployment after March 14, 2020
• Experienced increased food or housing insecurity
• Received Medicare or Medicaid
• Loss of a loved one due to COVID-19
• Live in Qualified Community Track (underserved)
All awardees will receive a MasterCard issued Fontana Eats pre-paid card via mail. Usage of the card is only allowed within the City of Fontana at local brick-and-mortar restaurants, cafés, eateries and grocery stores (no food trucks or street vendors).
The program’s participation levels will be evaluated after 180 days to determine its effectiveness, the city said.
For more information about the program, email Info@fontanaeats.com or call (909) 350-6741.
