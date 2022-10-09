The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14.
The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden.
The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Spring Street, between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
Local residents will have a chance to dance the night away with celebrity guest DJ Angie Vee.
This event will be for all ages and is free to attend.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.