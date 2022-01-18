The City of Fontana, in partnership with the County of San Bernardino, will be offering two COVID-19 test kit distribution drive-thru events to Fontana residents on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The two events, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (while supplies last), are at these two locations:
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue; phone (909) 349-6997
• Cypress Center, 8380 Sierra Avenue; phone (909) 349-6988
The guidelines for these events:
• Available to Fontana residents
• Three tests per household
• Available while supplies last
• Participants are required to stay in their car
• Masks are required to be worn.
----- IN ADDITION, free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing are offered at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Free flu shots are also available at the center.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, visit https://sbcovid19.com/testing-sites/. To schedule an appointment for vaccinations, go to MyTurn.ca.gov.
For more information, residents can call San Bernardino County’s COVID-19 Hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are urged to not call any City of Fontana offices to schedule a COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointment.
For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on what the City of Fontana is doing to help keep its residents safe, follow @CityofFontanaCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
----- ALSO, the federal government announced on Jan. 18 that every home in the United States is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are free, and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Persons can order tests for their household at https://www.covidtests.gov/
