The City of Fontana will be holding a virtual community forum on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m., Mayor Acquanetta Warren said.
The event is taking place for the purpose of discussing "how we as a community can bring about positive, lasting change," Warren said.
"No one has a monopoly on good ideas. That is why we are seeking your ideas," Warren said. "We also want to explain where we are and what we are already doing."
Warren wanted to hold the event in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota and the worldwide demonstrations that followed.
Warren, along with Police Chief William Green and Parks, Community and Human Services Commissioner Felix Jones, will be answering questions from the public.
Questions can be emailed to questions@fontana.org.
Persons can access the forum by joining in on Facebook Live or through the City of Fontana's website, Warren said.
