The City of Fontana announced that several events are taking place during the month of April.
Here are events that are happening in the city:
April 6 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day Center parking lot, 2-7 p.m.
April 7 — Fontana Car Show at City Hall parking lot, 5-9 p.m.
April 8 — Easter events at Cypress Center, Jessie Turner Center, Don Day Center, 10 a.m. to noon
April 9 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park parking lot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 13 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day parking lot, 2-7 p.m.
April 15 — LEAP Artist Showcase at Art Depot Gallery, Normal hours of operation
April 16 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park parking lot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 20 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day Center parking lot, 2-7 p.m.
April 21 — “Mary Poppins Jr.” at Steelworkers' Auditorium, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
April 22 — Community Garden Workshop at Central City Park, 10 a.m. to noon
April 22 — “Mary Poppins Jr.” at Steelworkers' Auditorium, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
April 23 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park parking lot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 23 — “Mary Poppins Jr.” at Steelworkers' Auditorium, 2 p.m.
April 24 - April 27 — Tiny Tots Open House at Cypress Center, Don Day Center, Jessie Turner Center, Heritage Center, 6-7 p.m.
April 27 — Farmers’ Market at Don Day Center parking lot, 2-7 p.m.
April 29 — Special Needs Resource and Family Fun Fair at Fontana Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 30 — Farmers’ Market at Fontana Park parking lot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30 — Walk for Kids at Fontana Park, 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit the City of Fontana website at www.fontana.org.
