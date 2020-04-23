The City of Fontana will lose millions of dollars, including $5 million in sales tax, because of the coronavirus crisis, according to a new city report.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the City of Fontana's budget hard," said Management Services Director Lisa Strong in the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 Third Quarter Budget Status Report.
"Staff estimates General Fund revenues through June 30, 2020, will be down approximately $8.3 million compared to the mid-year budget update approved by the City Council on February 25, shortly before the crisis arrived, with $6.8 million of this amount directly related to the pandemic."
The report, which was approved by new City Manager Mark Denny, will be on the agenda for discussion at the City Council's virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.
Revenue reductions related to the pandemic are estimated to include $5 million in sales tax, $1.5 million in recreation revenue and $250,000 in transient occupancy tax, the report said.
Other revenue reductions include $1.8 million from the Jurupa Hills owner participation agreement (OPA) which has been subject to recent litigation, Strong said.
Motor Vehicle In-Lieu revenue has been reduced by $800,000, reflecting the continued wait for legislation to be passed to return the amount related to annexations to the city, Strong said. This reduction is offset by also eliminating the funding of the hiring of five police officers tied to this revenue at budget adoption.
Revenue reductions are partially offset by $1 million of increases in other revenues based on collections to date, she said.
"In response to the revenue reductions, each department has scrutinized their budgets to offer up $2.5 million in expenditure savings. Vacancy savings of $565,000 have also been identified beyond the $750,000 attrition factor already adopted with the current year's budget," Strong said.
The General Fund transfers a significant amount to other funds during the year for various purposes, she said. Anticipated savings or project deferrals in those funds can be transferred back to the General Fund in the amount of $2.7 million. The final piece to close the budget gap is the use of the $1.8 million Expenditure Control Budget (ECB) reserve.
As a result of these adjustments, the city anticipates the General Fund will be balanced at the end of Fiscal Year 2019-20 in June.
The coronavirus emergency has created hardship for government agencies everywhere, and Strong said the state's economy will be hurting.
"Although the California economy enters the coronavirus crisis from a position of strength, the odds of a recession have increased substantially within a short period of time," she said. "The suddenness of the pullback in activity across wide swaths of the economy, and especially the various service sectors, is particularly problematic. The abrupt and nearly across-the-board curtailment of spending that is now underway sets it apart from previous downturns. Various forecasts exhibit a wide range of potential outcomes reflecting the unprecedented nature of recent events."
