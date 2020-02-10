Natural disasters and emergencies don't plan ahead, but you can.
The City of Fontana, in coordination with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, is offering two free training courses: Until Help Arrives and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training.
----- UNTIL HELP ARRIVES
Life-threatening emergencies can happen quickly, but emergency responders aren't always nearby. Residents can learn simple and effective skills to use until responders arrive.
The course will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fontana Emergency Operations Center, 17005 Upland Avenue.
Through Until Help Arrives, participants will learn how to:
• Use simple and effective skills to save lives
• Communicate effectively with 9-1-1 operators
• Stop life-threatening bleeding
• Position the injured
• Act to protect the injured from further harm
• Provide emotional support
----- COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM (CERT)
CERT teaches participants how to safely care for their family, neighbors and self before, during, and after a disaster. Participants must attend all three dates to complete the course.
The CERT Basic Training Course is scheduled for Friday, March 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants will learn how to:
• Prepare for a disaster
• Use a fire extinguisher
• Administer first aid in a disaster
• Safely conduct light search and rescue
• Use the Incident Command System (ICS)
• Address psychological needs following a disaster
All training will be at the City of Fontana Emergency Operations Center, 17005 Upland Avenue.
For more information, contact Emergency Services Officer Aminah Mears at (909) 356-2526 or visit Fontana.org.
