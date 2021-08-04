The City of Fontana will pay $1 million to the parents of an unarmed man who was shot to death by a Fontana Police Department officer during an incident earlier this year.
The city announced on Aug. 3 that it had reached a resolution to a claim filed by Kenisha Kinard and Amond Hawkins, the parents of Daverion Deauntre Kinard.
According to the original police report, Daverion Kinard, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, was a burglary suspect who ran from police and then hid in a portable restroom before being shot on the night of Feb. 13. He would have been 29 years old the following day.
Kinard's parents met with Fontana Police Chief Billy Green concerning the shooting, the Fontana P.D. said in a joint statement with the parents.
"At the meeting, the family viewed body worn camera footage from the incident. The family recognizes the public and the media's interest in obtaining and viewing the footage but would appreciate the family's desire that the footage remain private in order to protect the dignity of Daverion," the Fontana P.D.'s statement said.
"While no amount of money can replace the loss of a family member, the family and the City have reached a resolution to this matter. The family acknowledges the Fontana Police Department's efforts to resolve this matter early in order to help the family heal from this tragic loss of life."
The original police report of the incident said that at 10:33 p.m., officers responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 16500 block of Casa Grande Avenue in the northern area of the city. When they arrived, the suspect fled the location and ran into a tract of model homes still under construction at Justin Street and Heintz Way.
While officers were attempting to establish a perimeter, a single officer confronted the suspect hiding in a portable restroom, police said. Within seconds, an officer involved shooting occurred in which the officer fired one round and Kinard was struck in the front of his torso, police said.
Officers rendered aid to Kinard until medical aid arrived, but Kinard was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
No weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.
