Renters, homeowners, and businesses in Fontana may be eligible to receive COVID-19 financial assistance, the City of Fontana announced on Aug. 14.
Applications are available beginning Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. on the city's website at https://www.fontana.org/3302/COVID-19-Programs
City officials said they recognize the financial hardships that the community has faced due to the coronavirus pandemic. In response, the Fontana City Council unanimously approved about $988,000 from the CARES Act to provide assistance to renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by the coronavirus.
Applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) programs are as follows:
----- MORTGAGE AND RENTAL ASSISTANCE
The mortgage and rental assistance programs provide emergency assistance grants up to $5,000 to low- and moderate-income individuals and families economically impacted during the pandemic through job loss, furlough or reduction in hours or pay. The programs are for persons residing within the city limits of Fontana.
Assistance payments can be made up to $5,000 for a period of no more than three consecutive months. All, or a portion of assistance, can be used to pay back rent or mortgage amounts (arrears). The grant can be used up to a maximum of 100 percent of the monthly rent or mortgage payment.
All payments will be made directly to the entity servicing the mortgage or the landlord/property manager on behalf of the individual or family.
----- ELIGIBLE HOUSEHOLDS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
Must be a resident of the City of Fontana.
Must qualify as a low- or moderate-income household based on the table below.
Household Size Income Limit (50 percent AMI) Income Limit (80 percent AMI)
1 $26,400 $42,200
2 $30,150 $48,200
3 $33,900 $54,250
4 $37,650 $60,250
5 $40,700 $65,100
6 $43,700 $69,900
7 $46,700 $74,750
8 $49,700 $79,550
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/3302/COVID-19-Programs
