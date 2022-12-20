The City of Fontana will receive $4 million from the federal government to fight homelessness, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla announced on Dec. 20.
The funding, which was approved in the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations package, will help support the establishment of the Fontana Homelessness Prevention Resource and Care Center, which will provide shelter and supportive services, Padilla said.
The bill, which approves a total of more than $54 million in federal funding for 24 projects in the Inland Empire, was sent to both chambers of Congress for final passage and then on to President Biden to be signed into law.
“I am proud to have secured funding for projects in the Inland Empire to provide clean drinking water, upgrade roads, and make the region more resilient to flooding and drought,” Senator Padilla said. “This funding will support local governments and community organizations that work to directly benefit our neighborhoods. Federal dollars will create jobs and invest in upgraded infrastructure, community safety, and the removal of harmful chemicals from water supplies to improve the quality of life throughout the Inland Empire.”
