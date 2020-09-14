The City of Fontana will receive an additional $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funding, Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) announced on Sept. 14.
Torres said a total of $28 million in additional funding is being provided for cities and counties in the Inland Empire through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.
This funding, delivered via the Community Development Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will help local municipalities fund rental and utility assistance, small business grants, and other social safety net programs to help residents weather the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. With past CARES Act funding, cities in the Inland Empire have already connected residents with thousands of dollars in relief at a time of great need.
“The unprecedented recession caused by this global pandemic has thrust Inland Empire residents into financial turmoil as they scramble to afford their basic needs," Torres said. “This round of CARES Act funding will provide the kind of immediate assistance that our community members so desperately need. The impacts of this virus will continue for months to come, and I’m committed to negotiating additional funding like this to ensure we don’t leave any of our neighbors behind. Congress has a duty to pass another relief package -- inaction from Senate Republicans is leaving Americans to fend for themselves and that is utterly unacceptable.”
“The City of Fontana is fully committed to assisting our residents and businesses navigate the impacts of this national health crisis,” Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said. “The additional 1.2M funding allocation will further aide our vital economic recovery efforts and will assist to ensure that Fontana continues to thrive and remain ‘Open for Business’.”
