Although COVID-19 may have closed the lobby of the City of Fontana's Development Services Organization (DSO) this past year, development and construction within Fontana never stopped.
Plans continued to be accepted and reviewed, permits were issued, and the phone calls were answered thanks to the nine women of the Counter Services Team. The team includes Adelaida Bostan, Alexia De La Torre, Stacy Gonzalez, Jennifer Kutz, Lauren Reynosa, and Mai Thao.
“From our residents to the mom and pop shops to the larger developers, these ladies have been an integral part of keeping development moving while our offices have been closed to the public,” said a coworker in the department.
The front counter staff transitioned quickly to ensure development and construction didn’t miss a beat. The team transitioned into a curbside drop-off/pick-up for plans and permits, and converted all processes to online services. They have been onsite during this entire pandemic period and have been working diligently to maintain the city’s goal of excellent customer service.
• Adelaida Bostan
Adelaida Bostan has worked for the city for seven years. As an administrative clerk, she processes records requests, archives permits and plans, answers phones, and decorates the DSO lobby for every holiday.
“I enjoy researching the history of properties, especially looking up records to properties that were built at the start of when Fontana became a city in 1952. I find it very interesting how things were done back in the day compared to how things are built now,” she said. Bostan is always up for an adventure.
Outside of work, you can find her out exploring places and trying new foods.
• Alexia De La Torre
Alexia De La Torre began working with the Planning Department as an intern in 2017 and was then hired on as a planning technician. In that role, she assists property owners, business owners, and developers with zoning and development questions, as well as working on plan checks and reviewing home-based business licenses.
“I enjoy being involved in the development process and watching projects come to life,” she said. “As a local, it is exciting to watch the city flourish.”
Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and boyfriend.
• Jennifer Kutz
Jennifer Kutz, a Development Services permit aide, has worked with the city for four years. She assists applicants at the counter, issues permits, creates and analyzes various reports, and scans documents.
"I really enjoy the analytical aspect of my position and assisting customers at the counter," she said.
In her free time, you can catch Jennifer out hiking and spending time with her family.
• Stacy Gonzalez
Stacy Gonzalez has been working for the city for nine years, but began working with the Community Development Department in 2015. As a Development Services permit aide, she primarily assists the public at the front counter, answering questions and concerns regarding residential, commercial, and industrial projects and informing customers about the process of plan check and permitting. Other responsibilities include creating permits and plan checks, archiving blueprints, and publishing safety information for Building and Safety Month every May.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her fiancé, two nephews, and her two cats.
She has a special message for her coworkers: “I want to say thank you to my coworkers in Building and Safety. The group of people I work with make me feel proud, because when one of us accomplishes something, we do it together."
• Lauren Reynosa
Lauren Reynosa has been working for the city for four and a half years. As a Development Services permit aide, she works at the Building and Safety counter. She accepts plans for review, issues permits, answers development questions, and assists building inspectors and plan reviewers.
“I enjoy interacting with different types of people; from the homeowner starting a project to the experienced developer building a new warehouse or tract of homes," she said. "It always brings something new and helps me grow in my knowledge and experience.”
Outside of work, she enjoys watching movies and finding ways to entertain her soon-to-be 4-year-old daughter.
• Mai Thao
Mai Thao has been with the city for just over a year. As a planning technician, her duties include assisting the general public with any planning-related questions at the front counter and over the phone, reviewing plan checks, intaking applications for the Planning Department, presenting to the Development Advisory Board and the Planning Commission.
"The best aspect of my job is having the opportunity to make a positive difference in the community," she said. "I am continuously learning, growing, and evolving and thankful to have the best supportive team here at the city!"
In her free time, she loves to spend time with her family and friends, as well as gardening and trying new restaurants.
Members of the Counter Services Team were selected as the city's Employee Spotlight recipients for the month of March by their peers. To learn more about services provided by the Development Services Organization, visit:
