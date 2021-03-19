If you want to see what an "employee rock star" looks like, stop by the City of Fontana's Human Resources Department and ask for Taylor.
As the human resources technician, Taylor Starling is responsible for recruitment, new employee orientation, the city's Rideshare Program, and organizing the annual Employee Service Awards ceremony -- all of which she does with the biggest smile and can-do attitude.
Starling began her career with the Community Services Department nearly 13 years ago as a community service assistant in the Cultural Arts Division while attending Etiwanda High School. From there, she became responsible for facility rentals, including private weddings and birthday parties at the Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center. She was then was promoted to a community services coordinator, overseeing operations at the Don Day Neighborhood Center.
In 2016, Starling transitioned over to the Human Resources Department. If you have applied for a position with the city, you have probably met her already. A "typical" day for her includes checking in on current recruitments, responding to applicant inquiries, and preparing for upcoming interviews.
"I don't think any manager or supervisor could ask for a more cooperative employee and a true team player," said a coworker. "Seriously, Taylor really is 'a jack of all trades' and contrary to popular belief, she masters them all!"
Working for the city gives Starling a creative outlet and the ability to work within the community. Being provided many opportunities to engage with Fontana residents and staff, as Starling said, "makes employment with the City very enjoyable."
She is a true California native, having been born here in Southern California. Her family moved to the Inland Empire and she graduated from Etiwanda before moving on to Cal State San Bernardino, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing.
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her friends, family, husband, and German shepherd/“fur-baby,” Moose. You can also find her shopping, gardening, traveling, and experiencing new things, even if it is locally.
----- NOW, for a little Q&A:
1. What aspect of your job do you enjoy the most?
Out of all of my job duties, I enjoy new employee onboarding and orientation the most. The Human Resources Department is responsible for ensuring that new city employees have a seamless transition into a new position, not only on their first day, but for the duration of their employment. This is a time where we can connect and build a relationship with new employees and ensure that they are comfortable and successful within our agency.
2. What is one accomplishment at work that you are the proudest of? Why?
I am most proud about having a part in our annual Employee Service Award ceremony. It is important to recognize our employees and the ongoing years of service that they have dedicated to the city. It is one of the things every year that I look forward to most and being able to put together a great event for our employees.
3. What advice would you give a new employee?
I would encourage all new employees to be present in their new role and allow themselves to learn a wide variety of exciting new things. As taking on a new role within a new agency can be challenging, a new employee being open to change will be successful in any role that they take with the city.
4. What is something most of your co-workers don’t know about you?
I find that I am a cleaning enthusiast. There is a strange calmness that I get from cleaning and keeping things tidy.
Starling was selected as the city's Employee Spotlight recipient for the month of February by her peers.
To learn more about the Human Services Department and apply for employment with the City of Fontana, visit: https://www.fontana.org/178/Human-Resources
