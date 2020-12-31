The City of Fontana Public Works Department has been very busy recently.
During the month of November, the department completed more than 3,300 works orders, including repairing 153 potholes, replacing 213 square feet of sidewalk, and removing 4,300 square feet of weeds.
City residents can create a service request and watch the problem get fixed with Access Fontana, the Public Works Department said.
Access Fontana allows residents to submit requests directly through an app or online that is automatically routed to the correct department for proper handling.
For more information about this process, visit www.fontana.org/3329/Access-Fontana
