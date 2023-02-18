The City of Fontana has unveiled its new Fontana 311 Customer Service website and mobile app for residents who are seeking assistance.
The website and app are designed to provide an improved customer service experience by offering more ways to easily submit and track service requests, the city said in a news release.
“Whether you need to report a pothole or need to book a passport appointment, Fontana 311 has you covered,” the news release said.
For more information, visit www.fontana311.org or download the free app on the app store.
