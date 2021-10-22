Did you know that Fontana is divided into four geographical districts for election purposes, and each district is represented by a member of the City Council?
With the recent U.S. Census data, the City of Fontana is beginning the process of evaluating district boundary lines to ensure each district is equal in population for fair representation. As part of the process, the city will be holding a public hearing to discuss proposed boundaries.
The hearing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. in the Fontana Council Chambers at 8353 Sierra Avenue.
This is the second in a series of hearings to obtain input on the future of redrawing the district boundaries. The event is open to the public and any person present will have the opportunity to be heard.
To watch the meeting online, visit http://ow.ly/PYHu50Gqf4h.
For more information, email questions or input to redistricting2021@fontana.org.
