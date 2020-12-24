CityLink in Fontana held its 9th Annual Christmas Toy Store event on Dec. 15, helping to make the holiday a joyous one for more than 750 local families.
"This year’s event looked quite different with toys being distributed via a mobile delivery," said Anna Ulibarri, the organizer of the celebration.
"Each child registered received a stocking stuffer, a stuffed animal, books and a large toy. Toys were displayed by age/gender and parents were able to choose gifts for their children from the appropriate age group."
More than 4,000 toys were given away over the course of several hours, and the parents as well as the children were quite thankful, Ulibarri said.
"All families were delighted with the gifts and very appreciative for this support during these very trying times," she said.
Despite the windy and cold weather, more than 100 volunteers joined with the CityLink staff to serve the guests. They assisted each household and make sure that despite having to select the toys from the car, the experience was a good one and they got what they wanted for each child, Ulibarri said.
"Again this year, we want to thanks our partners who helped make the Christmas Toy Store happen year after year: Rotolo Chevrolet, TCI Engineering, Santa Clause Inc., Children’s Hunger Fund and our newest partner, Barnes and Noble. They provided 1,400 books for the distribution," Ulibarri said.
"We also want to thank the very generous congregants of Water of Life Community Church. Each year they stuff a shuttle for us and despite limited church attendance, they did not disappoint this year. We were blessed with an abundance of toys."
Toys were also scheduled to be distributed at Mango Villas and Laurel Woods apartments, with ministry teams serving the residents with both toys and food.
