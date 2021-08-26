CityLink, which provides many services for Fontana residents, has been celebrating a significant month of August with two big events -- including the introduction of a mobile portable shower for unsheltered/homeless persons.
On Aug. 7, CityLink launched the new program, Showers of Blessing, during an opening ceremony at the site in downtown Fontana.
Each participant received a new change of clothes, hygiene care kit, towel and shower shoes in addition to a lunch during the event.
Coordinator Anna Ulibarri said she is "excited to continue to show a public demonstration of the Gospel" through the program.
Up to 25 guests will be served at each outreach, which will take place on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"The planning for this program began in 2019 and we are so elated to see this come to fruition," she said.
Ulibarri thanked the volunteers and community leaders who made this program possible.
Showers of Blessing is a ministry of CityLink in partnership with the City of Fontana, Fontana Police Department, and Water of Life Community Church.
----- IN ADDITION, CityLink held its annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 14.
Hundreds of needy students were helped by this event, which took place at Jack Bulik Park.
"Our goal is to help families by meeting their basic needs and providing them with books, supplies, prizes, games, music and more," Ulibarri said. “It was a big success, thanks to all that attended and helped.”
