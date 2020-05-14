Because of the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, the number of local residents who need food assistance has greatly increased, and CityLink has been eager to meet that need.
CityLink, a project coordinated by Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, has been serving more than 700 households during a mobile food distribution every Thursday and more than 1,000 off-site.
On May 7, dozens of volunteers joined CityLink staff members for the drive-through event while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
"Blessed to be a blessing" is the CityLink motto, said Anna Ulibarri, an event coordinator.
More than 50 people packed 700 grocery bags and 1,400 boxes of food in order to prepare for the cars that lined up along Spring Street.
"We also deliver food boxes to seniors, and this has been a blessing to them and to us also," Ulibarri said.
Additional food donations are sent to various churches and ministries, including Loveland.
Ulibarri said she was very thankful for the community partners who have helped make the distributions successful, including Albertsons, Aguilera Trucking, Cal Fresco, City of Fontana, Cerenzia Foods, Community Action Partnership, Feeding America, PCA SBE Shipping, Sprouts, Swift, Thor Enterprise, Thrive Meats, Vons, and Water of Life Church members.
Ulibarri also thanked Joyce Florez for donating face coverings that were worn by the volunteers.
For more information about CityLink, call (909) 803-1059.
