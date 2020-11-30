Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park in Fontana became a mecca for classic cars on Nov. 29 as the Viejitos Car Club of the Inland Empire held a classic car show and toy drive to benefit people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 50 cars, mostly decades-old Chevrolets, were on display, and the bed of one old pickup truck was used as recepticle for donated toys to be given to people affected by the coronavirus, said club president Alfie Parras of Riverside.
Louis Vasquez and Jaspar Parras collected the toys and put them into the bed of the truck.
The show drew many car enthusiasts from around Southern California.
With a Mexican flag flying, Ruben Raiza drove his 1964 Chevrolet Impala from his home in South Gate in Los Angeles to the park at the southern border of Fontana.
Raul Conjura, a resident of the port city of San Pedro, polished his 1941 Chevrolet in Fontana.
Louis Morales took his daughter, Mia, 3, to see the myriad cars.
Fontana resident Hector Guzman enjoyed the day and the cars by walking his dog at the park.
Jose Tinoco, another resident of Fontana, used his smartphone to take photos of a line of classic cars.
