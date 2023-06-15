Being a teacher can be difficult, and it became even tougher in recent years when the COVID-19 pandemic was causing students to learn from home much of the time.
But Claudia Gonzalez, a teacher who implements the Virtual Learning Program in Fontana, was very effective at helping students persevere under adverse conditions.
For her excellent work, Gonzalez was named the Fontana Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2023.
“Online learning can have many challenges, but the effort to reach and teach each student at FUSD makes it well worth the effort,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez, who has been teaching English for seven years, said that one of the most important aspects of her profession is establishing a meaningful relationship with students, but the many demands placed on most classroom teachers makes this hard to achieve.
“If this is a challenging goal to achieve in the classroom, it becomes even more difficult to reach in an online environment. The ability to extend an individualized warm smile or a gentle pat on the back during those noticeably difficult days is nearly impossible when students connect without video and a muted mic,” she said.
“As an online teacher I need to draw on every possible SEL (social emotional learning) strategy to draw my students in and tune into their individual needs. I make every effort possible to ensure interactive lessons. This also requires developing weekly check-ins with students so that topics outside of academics are addressed. Occasionally I share motivational short clips and develop a space for student feedback so students know their feelings and opinions matter. Keeping open communication and repeatedly reassuring my students of their self worth is a constant practice with my online classes.”
She said that a significant number of her students have opted for online learning due to social/emotional struggles.
“Students that are hurting this way are worthy of extra attention, consideration, and most importantly, love,” she said.
Online learning provides a flexible program for learning that many students need, but it also means that she is constantly competing with distractions at home, she said.
“I’m not sure that my lessons are more engaging than TV options or more animated and heartfelt than trending videos on social media, but when students know that I genuinely care for them and teach them from the heart, they are more likely to create the space that allows them to engage with our online lesson and benefit from the instruction,” she said.
----- HERE is the list of all of the FUSD’s Teachers of the Year at each school site:
Alicia Garcia Ramos - Wayne Ruble Middle School
Ann Gamboa - Eric Birch High School
Bob Barton - Elementary Instruction
Brooke McCloud - North Tamarind Elementary School
Carolina Robles - Poplar Elementary School
Claudia Gonzalez – Virtual Learning Program
Cristina Aguilera - Beech Avenue Elementary School
Danica Roble - Hemlock Elementary School
David Baker – Fontana Adult Education School
Dawn Meade - Alder Middle School
Debra Bowlin - Henry J. Kaiser High School
Dinora Quintana - Early Education - Preschool
Dr. Richard Gaydos - Jurupa Hills High School
Eddie Diaz- Fontana Middle School
Erica Garcia Ochoa - Dolores Huerta International Academy
Erin Gerber - Maple Elementary School
Jacqueline Uetz - Southridge Tech Middle School
Jennifer West - West Randall Elementary School
Jessica Castillo - Oleander Elementary School
Jody Strausborger - Summit High School
Joel Negrete, Jr. - Harry S. Truman Middle School
John McCormack - Ted J. Porter Elementary School
Joseph Salas - Tokay Elementary School
Kate Galbreath - Locust Elementary School
Katelyn Biley - Randall Pepper Elementary School
Krista Gregg - Almond Elementary School
La Shan Murray-Patterson - Canyon Crest Elementary School
Lamar Hanger - Fontana High School
Laura Waldman - South Tamarind Elementary School
Marajha Dawson - Date Elementary School
Marcella Santa-Rosa - Kathy Binks Elementary School
Margie Brynda - Live Oak Elementary School
Maria Aurora Cunag - Juniper Elementary School
Marisela Cornejo - Virginia Primrose Elementary School
Marlo Leon - Mango Elementary School
Mary Beth Danapilis - Chaparral Academy of Technology
Michelle Adair - Shadow Hills Elementary School
Mirella Orozco-Bachofner - Oak Park Elementary School
Misty Duttenhefer - Dorothy Grant Innovations Academy
Olga Pacot - Citrus Elementary School
Rachel Wheeler- Sequoia Middle School
Rajani Richier - Fontana A.B. Miller High School
Rebecca Hasenauer-Lopez - Almeria Middle School
Rebekah Cherniss - ACCESS Academy
Rosa Gonzalez - Redwood Elementary School
Rosa Granados - Cypress Elementary School
Stacey Cermenelli - Palmetto Elementary School
Stacy Heath - Citrus High School
Valerie Dominguez - Sierra Lakes Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.