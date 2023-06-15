Claudia Gonzalez

Being a teacher can be difficult, and it became even tougher in recent years when the COVID-19 pandemic was causing students to learn from home much of the time.

But Claudia Gonzalez, a teacher who implements the Virtual Learning Program in Fontana, was very effective at helping students persevere under adverse conditions.

For her excellent work, Gonzalez was named the Fontana Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2023.

“Online learning can have many challenges, but the effort to reach and teach each student at FUSD makes it well worth the effort,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, who has been teaching English for seven years, said that one of the most important aspects of her profession is establishing a meaningful relationship with students, but the many demands placed on most classroom teachers makes this hard to achieve.

“If this is a challenging goal to achieve in the classroom, it becomes even more difficult to reach in an online environment. The ability to extend an individualized warm smile or a gentle pat on the back during those noticeably difficult days is nearly impossible when students connect without video and a muted mic,” she said.

“As an online teacher I need to draw on every possible SEL (social emotional learning) strategy to draw my students in and tune into their individual needs. I make every effort possible to ensure interactive lessons. This also requires developing weekly check-ins with students so that topics outside of academics are addressed. Occasionally I share motivational short clips and develop a space for student feedback so students know their feelings and opinions matter. Keeping open communication and repeatedly reassuring my students of their self worth is a constant practice with my online classes.”

She said that a significant number of her students have opted for online learning due to social/emotional struggles.

“Students that are hurting this way are worthy of extra attention, consideration, and most importantly, love,” she said.

Online learning provides a flexible program for learning that many students need, but it also means that she is constantly competing with distractions at home, she said.

“I’m not sure that my lessons are more engaging than TV options or more animated and heartfelt than trending videos on social media, but when students know that I genuinely care for them and teach them from the heart, they are more likely to create the space that allows them to engage with our online lesson and benefit from the instruction,” she said.

----- HERE is the list of all of the FUSD’s Teachers of the Year at each school site:

Alicia Garcia Ramos - Wayne Ruble Middle School

Ann Gamboa - Eric Birch High School

Bob Barton - Elementary Instruction

Brooke McCloud - North Tamarind Elementary School

Carolina Robles - Poplar Elementary School

Claudia Gonzalez – Virtual Learning Program

Cristina Aguilera - Beech Avenue Elementary School

Danica Roble - Hemlock Elementary School

David Baker – Fontana Adult Education School

Dawn Meade - Alder Middle School

Debra Bowlin - Henry J. Kaiser High School

Dinora Quintana - Early Education - Preschool

Dr. Richard Gaydos - Jurupa Hills High School

Eddie Diaz- Fontana Middle School

Erica Garcia Ochoa - Dolores Huerta International Academy

Erin Gerber - Maple Elementary School

Jacqueline Uetz - Southridge Tech Middle School

Jennifer West - West Randall Elementary School

Jessica Castillo - Oleander Elementary School

Jody Strausborger - Summit High School

Joel Negrete, Jr. - Harry S. Truman Middle School

John McCormack - Ted J. Porter Elementary School

Joseph Salas - Tokay Elementary School

Kate Galbreath - Locust Elementary School

Katelyn Biley - Randall Pepper Elementary School

Krista Gregg - Almond Elementary School

La Shan Murray-Patterson - Canyon Crest Elementary School

Lamar Hanger - Fontana High School

Laura Waldman - South Tamarind Elementary School

Marajha Dawson - Date Elementary School

Marcella Santa-Rosa - Kathy Binks Elementary School

Margie Brynda - Live Oak Elementary School

Maria Aurora Cunag - Juniper Elementary School

Marisela Cornejo - Virginia Primrose Elementary School

Marlo Leon - Mango Elementary School

Mary Beth Danapilis - Chaparral Academy of Technology

Michelle Adair - Shadow Hills Elementary School

Mirella Orozco-Bachofner - Oak Park Elementary School

Misty Duttenhefer - Dorothy Grant Innovations Academy

Olga Pacot - Citrus Elementary School

Rachel Wheeler- Sequoia Middle School

Rajani Richier - Fontana A.B. Miller High School

Rebecca Hasenauer-Lopez - Almeria Middle School

Rebekah Cherniss - ACCESS Academy

Rosa Gonzalez - Redwood Elementary School

Rosa Granados - Cypress Elementary School

Stacey Cermenelli - Palmetto Elementary School

Stacy Heath - Citrus High School

Valerie Dominguez - Sierra Lakes Elementary School.

