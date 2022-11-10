A cold case has ended with the arrest of three suspects from Fontana who allegedly killed a Fontana teen and attempted to kill his brother three years ago, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back on Nov. 18, 2019 at about 11:43 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of shots fired near the 13800 block of Cobblestone Court in Fontana.
Deputies arrived and located 16-year-old Ulysses Solis deceased, in a Nissan Altima, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies also located his brother, Fabian Solis, alive but suffering from a gunshot wound. Fabian was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and survived.
Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold.
However, in July of this year, the Sheriff’s Department’s Cold Case Homicide Team, which is made up of specialized investigators, assumed the investigation, and new evidence was discovered which provided new leads. The Cold Case Team followed up on those leads and identified Geoffry Mwangi, Twann Clintrass Smith, and Keyon Tillman-Lakey as suspects. On Sept. 26, arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects.
On Oct. 22, Smith, 22, was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder. Five days later, Tillman-Lakey, 23, was also arrested for murder and attempted murder; however, Mwangi remained at large.
Then on Nov. 8, Mwangi, 22, was arrested in La Verne on the same charges.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez in the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4878. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
