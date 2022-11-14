Twenty-seven students from Henry J. Kaiser and Fontana high schools have received a National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA) from the College Board, recognizing their academic achievement and strong performance on college-preparatory exams among underrepresented students.
The students were given the award — which can be included on college and scholarship applications to help them stand out in the admissions process — for placing in the top 10 percent of students taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test or placing in the top 10 percent of Advanced Placement (AP) exam scores among California Hispanic students. Awards are also given to the highest-performing students among Indigenous and African American students.
“We are incredibly proud of these FOHI Steelers and Kaiser Cats for earning this prestigious honor, and know it is just the beginning of what they will achieve,” FUSD Director of Secondary Instruction Terry Abernathy said. “These 27 students all have incredible goals for the future, and they serve as both an example of the determination and commitment to excellence that sets Fontana Unified apart, as well as an inspiration for our younger students to look up to.”
The nine Kaiser High School students honored with the NHRA are Alexandra Rodriguez, Dyllan Odegaard, Marcel De Kerpel, Sebastian Orozco, David Valenzuela, Isaac Lomeli, Sebastian Bello-Caballero, Jose Morales Moya and Emily Lara. The high-achieving Kaiser students hope to attend various University of California campuses, as well as institutions such as Stanford University and Harvard University, to further their studies in nursing, computer science, aerospace engineering, law, neurology and marine biology.
They are joined by 18 NHRA recipients from Fontana High School: Jasmin Hurtado, Jonathan Silva, Josue Arias-Ramirez, Ruben Rivera, Alexa Cortez, Brenda Escobedo, Carlos Quintanar Collazo, Gabriel Oropeza Gonzalez, Ireana Ayala, Jaden Garcia, Andre Castellon, Angie Sanchez, Daniela Gallo, David Moreno-Moreno, Arnulfo Orozco, David Muñoz-Padilla, Manuel Valencia and Wendy Vargas.
Fontana High School’s honorees have also set their sights on attending various California State University and University of California campuses, Harvard and Stanford, as well as USC, Cal Tech and Pomona College. They plan to pursue degrees in chemical, mechanical, environmental and aerospace engineering; nursing; neuroscience; chemistry; business management; geology; mathematics; psychology; computer science and music performance.
The College Board has four recognition programs which award academic honors to underrepresented students — the NHRA, the National Indigenous Award (NIA), the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA) and the National Rural and Small Town Award. To qualify for the awards, a student must have a 3.5 GPA, identify as a student in one of the underrepresented groups, live in the United States and take at least two AP exams with a score of 3 or higher.
“Fontana Unified School District is proud to provide students with a variety of academic programs that foster success, open doors to higher education and encourage students to embrace challenges and pursue their goals,” Interim Superintendent Juan M. López said. “Congratulations to these outstanding students on their achievement.”
