A two-car collision caused one of the vehicles to smash into a tire business in Fontana on June 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:21 a.m., Fontana officers were dispatched to the scene of the accident at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The collision involved a white 2015 Kia Soul and a red 2016 Toyota Corolla.
The Kia went off the roadway and hit a pillar at Padilla Tire and Auto Repair. There was no significant damage to the building structure, and no persons at the tire shop were injured.
Both drivers complained of pain and were transported via ambulance to local hospitals as a precaution, Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.