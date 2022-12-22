A traffic collision took place in the area of Citrus and Miller avenues in Fontana on Dec. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The crash involved a Nissan 370Z and a Honda Odyssey at 10:06 p.m., said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
There were no injuries, but the driver of the Odyssey was trapped inside the vehicle and needed help from the San Bernardino County Fire Department to get out.
