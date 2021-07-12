A traffic collision knocked out a traffic signal controller cabinet on Sierra Avenue in the downtown area of Fontana, creating difficulties for motorists, the Fontana Police Department said.
The Fontana City Engineering Department will have southbound Sierra Avenue between Orange Way and Ceres Avenue closed to all through traffic until at least 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12, police said in a Facebook post.
Southbound traffic at Orange Way was being diverted to Juniper or Mango avenues, where motorists could continue south and enter Sierra on Ceres or Merrill.
Drivers were advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route for this area.
A collision in which a car flipped and turned upside down took place in the early morning hours of July 11 at the location. No additional information about the collision was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.