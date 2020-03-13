All of the schools and district offices in the Colton Joint Unified School District will be closed during the next two weeks for spring break, according to a Facebook post by the district on March 13.
"This includes the cancellation of all previously planned Spring Break activities, as well as the program hosted by Think Together at our elementary schools," the CJUSD said. "At the current time, we still plan for students to return to class on Monday, March 30. Keep in mind that this situation is changing rapidly. We will communicate any changes as needed."
The district also issued these guidelines to students and staff:
• Cancel or postpone all large gatherings with 250 people or more, assemblies and school open houses. In simple terms, if the gathering has more people than you might find in a classroom, students and staff should not participate.
• Any activities must practice social distancing as much as possible. Smaller gatherings can proceed if organizers implement six feet of social distancing.
• Extra curricular and co-curricular activities, such as athletic practices, music competitions, etc, as well as practices and other similar activities can continue, but encourage spectators not to attend. Athletic competitions have been cancelled now through March 30, and are currently scheduled to resume on Tuesday, March 31.
• Cancel or postpone District professional development meetings.
• Cancel non-essential facility usage by outside organizations. Including sports leagues, churches, boys and girl scouts or similar. This does not include after school programs and day care programs which are considered a base program.
• Use on-line video platforms, conference calls, etc. to conduct meetings, when possible.
• Cancel or postpone all school trips to public venues where there is exposure to crowds, including, but not limited to prom and field trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.