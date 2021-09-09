U.S. Navy Commander and NASA Astronaut Victor J. Glover, Jr. grew up in Pomona and graduated from Ontario High School.
He went on to study at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he earned a degree in engineering (1999) and excelled on the wrestling and football teams.
On Sept. 18, he will be at the UNITY in commUNITY Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition in Fontana. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m. at the Sports Pavilion at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
During the day’s events, Glover will speak about America’s need to educate young people to be engineers and scientists because so many aerospace engineers are retiring. Glover has been a strong advocate for studying science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) because of the positive impact a person can have on all the world.
On Nov. 15, 2020, Glover piloted a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which launched from Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral, FL. Glover and his crew aboard the Resilience successfully docked to the International Space Station and went on to spend nearly six months in space, conducting hundreds of experiments. They returned to Earth on May 2, 2021.
“We want everyone to come meet Victor Glover, who is truly an amazingly accomplished man,” said Ellen Turner of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana.
The event on Sept. 18 is a partnership with the Concerned Citizens, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana.
Chris Macias, president of the Fontana POA, said the event will also include several police and fire vehicles, a K-9 which kids can pet, lots of award-winning barbecue, and the Summit High School Band.
Tickets for the barbecue are available through PayPal at the Concerned Citizens website: https://blackawarenessparade.webs.com/.
