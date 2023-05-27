The commencement ceremony for Jurupa Hills High School was held on May 24 at Toyota Arena.
The Honor Senior Class at Jurupa Hills included the following California Scholarship Federation sealbearers:
Victor Alvarez, Beatrice Anyiam.
Cassidy Barraza, Prabjit Basra, Anthony Bernal.
Julissa Chan.
Samantha Diaz.
Gabrielle Ealefoh, Karely Escamilla, Lizeth Espiritu.
Jacob Falquez Penafiel, Isaac Figueroa, Moises Flores, Kira Flores, Victoria Florez, Grecya Fuentes.
Samantha Garcia, Giselle Garibay, Jocelyn Gomez, Carla Gonzalez-Barba.
Izabella Harris, Trista Himle.
Sukhman Kaur, Anupreet Kaur.
Seth Laidlaw, Elissa Margaux Lintag, Naomi Lopez Nava.
Desirae Macandog, Alexa Macias, Kimberly Martinez, Daemon Martinez-Ochoa, Samantha Medina, Hilary Mendoza-Pinto, Denisse Montoya, Emily Morales, Ashley Moreno.
Ariana Norton.
Rudy Ocegueda.
Vanessa Pedroza, Abram Pena-Zamudio, Jason Perez.
Analiese Ramirez, Kaitlyn Ramos, Andrew Rasmani, Klarissa Rodarte, Anita Rodriguez, Richard Romero, Sophia Rosales.
Mishalska Sabillon, Camila Salas, Diana Salas Becerra, Shane Ann Salcedo, Annalise Sanchez, Audrianna Santa Anna, Gerardo Suarez.
Yulissa Valenzuela, Claudia Vargas, Lani Vega, Arianna Vicary.
Christine West.
