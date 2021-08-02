A commercial fire erupted in southwestern Fontana on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Units arrived at the location in the 13700 block of Valley Boulevard to find a large contained area of paper goods on fire, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Crews utilized multiple hose lines and master streams to suppress the fire, which was limited to a large pile and some adjacent piles of paper.
Firefighters remained on scene for multiple hours on overhaul.
While crews were completing the fire attack, a power line also fell. Southern California Edison was requested to mitigate the hazard.
There were no reports of injuries.
