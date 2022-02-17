A commercial structure fire erupted in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 17, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The large fire threatened multiple commercial buildings in the 10500 block of Mulberry Avenue and a second alarm was requested, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
The fire was knocked down by 9 a.m., but a road closure remained in place for a while afterward in the area of Slover and Mulberry avenues.
There were no reports of injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
