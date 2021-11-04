Community Baptist Church in Fontana will be holding its 80th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The celebration will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 15854 Sierra Lakes Parkway.
Interested persons are encouraged to RSVP at (909) 350-9646. For more information, visit cbcfontana.org.
Community Baptist Church is historically significant, because it was a safe haven for African-Americans in the early years of Fontana.
The Kirklands were a prominent family who alongside Pastor Rev. Bentley in 1941 built the small church with their members. There Pastor Bentley served until 1942, and in 1955, Rev. Arthur Carhart became the pastor.
There were many young ministers who served at Community Baptist Church, and some became pastors and established new churches.
Starting in 1997, Rev. Joseph R. Lee served as pastor for 12 years, and in September of 2016, Dr. Pastor Dwight Cooper was elected as pastor.
“For 80 years, Community Baptist Church has brought a vision for the church and the community and we as the leadership team would like to thank Stafford and Mark Kirkland for sharing the early history of Community Baptist Church,” the church said in a news release.
