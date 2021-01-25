A LifeStream community blood drive will be held in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The blood drive will take place at the Stater Bros. market at 8228 Sierra Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors will receive a long-sleeved “Count on Me” T-shirt.
LifeStream tests all successful whole-blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors learn results and if their plasma could potentially help current COVID-19 patients. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected.
Persons can set an appointment for this event by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.