LifeStream will be conducting community blood drives in Fontana in the upcoming days.
• On Friday, Feb. 26, a blood drive will be held at Farmer Boys, 16015 Sierra Lakes Parkway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a long-sleeved "Count on Me" T-shirt and, courtesy of Farmer Boys, a coupon valid for a complimentary "big cheese" burger.
• Two blood drives will be held at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue. One event will be on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. and another one will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All blood donors must wear a face mask and submit to a temperature check.
To make an appointment or to get more information, call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.