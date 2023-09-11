A Community Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Fontana.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ralph Broiles VFW Post 6563, located at 9190 Fontana Avenue.
The event will include a free diabetes screening, free COVID-19 vaccinations, and various health resources.
The Health Fair is presented by the North Fontana Centennial Lions Club and the San Bernardino County Public Health Department.
For more information, call (909) 489-8024.
